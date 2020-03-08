Adventure Travel and First Class Travel merged on Jan. 24.
Adventure Travel has been taking care of travelers in Southwest Oklahoma for over 43 years. Sharon and Larry Presgrove opened First Class Travel in Duncan on July 1, 2004.
“We are so excited about our new joint venture with First Class Travel,” said Hossein Moini, president of Adventure Travel. “Sharon has done such a fantastic job of running First Class Travel over the last 16 years, and she will continue to manage and operate the office in Duncan.”
“We have moved our office to 809 West Main street and absolutely love our new building,” Sharon Presgrove said. “First Class Travel will continue to operate in the same manner that we have always operated. We will take care of our travelers and work to ensure that every trip we plan is a trip of a lifetime for them.”
The phone number will remain 580-252-1990. First Class Travel will offer tour packages, cruises, airline tickets, car rental, hotel reservations and event and amusement park tickets.
There will be a grand opening ceremony at the new office from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, April 2.
First Class Travel is open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Adventure Travel offices are located at Central Mall in Lawton and the Welcome Center on Fort Sill. The Lawton office is open from 9 a.m. to 6 pm. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The Fort Sill office is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
For more information about Adventure Travel, please 580-250-4000 or visit the website at adv-travel.com