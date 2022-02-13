AKRON, Ohio — Goodyear’s acquisition of Cooper Tire paid dividends in the most recent reporting period, the company announced Friday.
Goodyear reported that fourth quarter 2021 sales were $5.1 billion, up 38% from a year ago. The increase was driven by the Cooper Tire merger, improvements in tire prices and sales of more expensive tires, increased sales from other tire-related businesses and higher volume.
Tire unit volumes totaled 48.6 million, up 29% from the prior year’s period. Replacement tire unit volume increased 39%, reflecting the addition of Cooper Tire unit volume and market share gains. Original equipment unit volume decreased 1%, reflecting lower vehicle production, which continued to be affected by shortages of components and materials, partially offset by market share gains in the legacy Goodyear business.
Goodyear’s fourth quarter 2021 net income was $553 million compared to net income of $63 million a year ago. After allowances for non-recurring items, adjust net income was $162 million, up from $103 million.
Chairman Robert Kramer said the company “expects inflationary pressures to persist over the next several quarters. We remain focused on executing strategies to capture value in the marketplace and managing our costs.”
In the Americas segment, fourth quarter 2021 sales of $3.0 billion were 58% higher than in 2020, driven by the Cooper Tire merger, improvements in price/mix, and increased sales from other tire-related businesses. Tire unit volume increased 45%.