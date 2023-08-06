Although the latest numbers from 2022 are still to be published, Oklahoma’s executive director of tourism and recreation, Shelley Zumwalt, came with some interesting numbers and facts in her luggage at the annual tourism luncheon recently at Apache Casino Hotel.

About 650,000 visitors came to Comanche County in 2021, thereby being responsible for the direct employment of over 2,300 residents, Zumwalt reported. The 650,000 visitors in Comanche County spent a combined $204 million, which is an average of about $315 per visitor, producing $51 million in direct earnings and $17 million in state and local tax revenue.

