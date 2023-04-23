Comanche County entrepreneurs are invited to participate in the first ever 580 Pitch Competition.
The competition will give participants an opportunity to pitch their business ideas to a panel of judges for an opportunity to win over $20,000 in prize money to take their business to the next level.
As part of the competition entrepreneurs will receive access to local business mentors and assistance in developing their business plans.
To participate, Comanche County business owners must be 21 years or older, have registered their business within the last five years in Oklahoma, have a product or service available to sell, have a lifetime revenue of $5,000 to $75,000, and operate in compliance with all federal laws.
Interested business owners should submit their application and $50 application fee by May 15. The application fee allows business owners to receive business plan and pitch training. Semi-finalists will be named on June 23 and will compete for cash prizes July 13 at Great Plains Technology Center.