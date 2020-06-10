Due to COVID-19, the Lawton Food Bank has had to adjust how it operates, but hasn’t seen a drastic increase in demand for service.
“We have been expecting an increase in demand since COVID-19,” said Food Bank Director Marny Skindrud. “But we’ve seen our numbers stay fairly the same, maybe a little lower.”
Under normal conditions, the Food Bank, 1819 S. Sheridan, has a “client choice pantry” where clients can select items, much like a grocery store. However since COVID-19, the food bank has had to adjust its hours and only offer drive-through services with pre-packaged food boxes.
“What we’re doing to try and make up for the lack of choice is we’re giving a lot more food now,” said Skindrud. “Normally each family would receive about 56 pounds of food, but since COVID-19, we’re averaging between 70 and 80 pounds per family.”
The food boxes are based off family size and what is available, but could include canned goods and non-perishable food items such as canned fruits and vegetables; rice; macaroni and cheese; spaghetti; possibly spaghetti sauce; and peanut butter and jelly. The food bank staff also is supplementing these boxes with fresh produce such as butter, eggs, milk and cheese if those items are available.
Last year the food bank averaged about 1,300 families per month, and Skindrud says they’re still seeing those numbers. Many donations come from the community but the Food Bank also receives help through retail recovery which includes 10 stores in the Lawton/Fort Sill area including the Fort Sill Commissary, Wal-Mart, Sam’s Club, Target, Aldi, Cash Saver and both Country Marts.
With summertime approaching and children out of school for an extended period of time, Skindrud says the Food Bank is in need of “kid friendly” meals like peanut butter and jelly in plastic jars; macaroni and cheese; and sliced bread, cereals, oatmeal, spaghetti and sauce.
“Roughly a third of our clients are children, said Skindrud. “We rarely have those three items (peanut butter, jelly and sliced bread) in the pantry at the same time,” said Skindrud.
The Food Bank also hands out children’s books every Tuesday, but is in need of high school age material.
“One of the age groups that we’re limited on in age groups is high school age children,” said Skindrud. “We take all books, but chapter books or comic book type things for high school kids would be wonderful.”
Skindrud said many of the Food Bank’s volunteers are senior citizens, but due to COVID-19, many volunteers have chosen to stay at home due to safety concerns.
“We’ve had a lot people step up to volunteer,” said Skindrud. “We have been doing well but if anyone would like to volunteer, they can contact us by calling the Food Bank or reaching out through the (Food Bank’s) Facebook page.”
Those needing assistance will need to provide a form of ID for themselves and everyone in the house, including children. For children, a school ID, library card, birth certificate, Social Security card, shot record, SNAP benefit letter, or anything with their name on it that’s official, will be accepted. Clients also will need to provide a bill from last 90 days that includes the recipient’s name on it. Clients will need to provide these documents with every visit.
Income verification is done by self-declaration using the Emergency Food Assistance Program guidelines.
To limit contact between clients and volunteers, clients are not required to wear masks, but volunteers request that clients have trunk space available for volunteers to load supplies. If no trunk space is available, volunteers will place supplies on a pallet next to door and clients will load themselves.
The Lawton Food Bank provides services from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Mondays Wednesdays and Fridays, and from 2- 4 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. While donations are accepted anytime, the staff would prefer that those wishing to donate food stop by from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays.
The Lawton Food Bank provides food and other items to low income residents of Southwest Oklahoma. In 2018, the Lawton Food Bank gave 772,571 pounds of food to 13,848 families.
The Lawton Food Bank was established on Aug. 1, 1985, by Carter and Marilyn Crane. The food bank is a 501©(3) nonprofit organization and partners with the United Way of Southwest Oklahoma and the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma.