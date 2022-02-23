Paul Simon once sang of “50 Ways to Leave Your Lover.”
A woman is in jail on $40,000 bond after her boyfriend accused her of scratching him and setting fire to his beard after he said he needed to leave.
Patricia Marie Brown, 38, of Comanche, made her initial appearance Thursday in Stephens County District Court where she received a felony count of first-degree arson, and a misdemeanor charge of domestic abuse – assault and battery, records indicate. The arson charge is punishable by up to 35 years in prison and a fine up to $25,000.
Stephens County Deputy Robbie Blackford said he was on duty outside the parking lot shortly after 11:30 a.m. Feb. 16 when a man approached. He had four bleeding marks on the left side of his face and the deputy saw his beard was singed from burning, according to the probable cause affidavit.
The man said he’d finished having sex with his girlfriend, Brown, when he told her he needed to leave, the affidavit states. He said she became irate and took a torch lighter to his beard, burning it, as well as scratching his face. The man drove himself to the hospital for medical treatment.
Emergency dispatchers received a call from Brown, who wanted to file a police report regarding an assault earlier, around 4:15 p.m. that same day. She claimed during the argument, the man got on top of her and she grabbed the torch, lit his beard on fire and scratched his face in self-defense, according to the affidavit. Blackford stated she didn’t have any marks showing abuse. She was arrested and booked into jail.
Held on $40,000 bond, as part of her bond conditions, Brown is to have no contact with the man. Records indicate she returns to court at 9 a.m. May 18 for her preliminary hearing conference.