On Monday, Kiowa County became the sixth Southwest Oklahoma county to implement a burn ban ahead of the new year.
Comanche County, which has seen two major grass fires since the beginning of December, is not one of them.
The burn bans implemented by the counties include exceptions. Welding can be done outdoors provided it is done on a surface at least 10 feet from anything flammable, and outdoor grilling is permitted in covered grills at least 5 feet from flammable material.
No exceptions are provided for fireworks in any of the counties implementing bans.
Amy Hawkins, the Public Information Officer for Comanche County Emergency Management, said that while there had been discussion of implementing a ban in the county following recent fires, her office’s consensus was that it would be unnecessary.
“The problem we ran into is the cause of the current fires have been high winds,” Hawkins said. “Not negligent residents.”
Comanche County is one of three counties in Southwest Oklahoma that have not yet implemented burn bans, the other two being Tillman and Cotton counties.
Representatives for Tillman and Cotton counties said they do not meet state requirements for implementing a burn ban.
According to Oklahoma agriculture statutes dealing with controlled burns and burn bans, commissioners of Oklahoma counties can implement burn bans provided there is extreme fire danger.
Extreme fire danger is defined by the statute as extreme drought conditions as defined by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, no more than one-half inch of precipitation forecast within three days of the proposed ban and/or fire occurrence has been significantly greater than normal for the period.
Since mid-December, two large grass fires have burned through parts of the Comanche County, destroying a combined total of more than 1,600 acres. The larger of the two fires resulted in emergency management officials advising the evacuation of more than 1,310 individuals from the eastern part of the county.
Jared Williams, acting fire chief for the City of Lawton, said that the fire code for Lawton provides rules that make implementing burn bans unnecessary within his jurisdiction.
“No open burning is permitted in city limits,” Williams said. “I don’t have concern for the City of Lawton at this time.”
Williams said that, while he saw no need to suggest a burn ban to county commissioners, he couldn’t speak for whether other firefighting officials within the county had voiced concerns.
Williams said he felt confident the Lawton Fire Department was prepared to handle any fires that may occur in the near future.
“We don’t anticipate anything more than small grass fires within city limits,” Williams said. “We’ve been preparing for those. We’re ready.”