The county burn ban has been lifted after a unanimous vote by the Comanche County Commissioners on Monday.
The ban was first implemented in January and has remained in place continuously in the months since, amid a particularly dry and destructive Oklahoma fire season.
The decision to end the ban was reached after a brief presentation by Clint Langford, the Emergency Management director for Comanche County. Langford said that a vote had been held the week before where a majority of area fire chiefs voted to cancel the ban.
Langford said that, following recent storms and rainfall, new spring vegetation has been growing, reducing fire danger significantly.
“We’ve had a lot of green-up recently, especially in the eastern part of the county,” Langford said.
While the chance of fires has been reduced by the arrival of spring weather, Langford said that it is still too early to tell whether or not drought conditions have disappeared for the foreseeable future, citing predictions from the National Atmospheric and Oceanic Administration (NOAA).
“As far as NOAA goes, they’re still predicting we’ll be in an extended drought this year,” Langford said.
As summer weather begins to appear, there is still a possibility that the year will be drier than usual, according to Langford. The county commissioners emphasized in their meeting on Monday that they would re-implement the burn ban should extreme drought conditions worsen later.
However, Langford said that he did not expect the weather to dry up in the near future.
“As long as we’re still green like this, I don’t expect it to come back,” Langford said. “Not until things get drier, which usually happens somewhere between July and August.”