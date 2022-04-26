The Board of Comanche County Commissioners voted Monday to continue the Comanche County burn ban for seven more days.
The decision comes in spite of recent rain. Comanche County Emergency Management Officials said they were hoping to gauge the effects of the storms that occurred over the weekend before declaring an end to high fire danger for the county.
The new ban resolution shortens the waiting period generally used before the ban is voted on again. Instead of the ban lasting a full two weeks, commissioners will vote again on the issue on Monday.
Clint Langford, the director of Comanche County Emergency Management, said he hopes the recent precipitation will help new plants to grow, and prevent future fires.
“We’re waiting to see if things green up before we make a decision to end the burn ban,” Langford said.