Lawton Ward 4 City Councilman Jay Burk pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor counts of driving while under the influence and reckless driving.
Burk’s not guilty plea was delivered by his legal counsel, Toni Himes Capra, to Comanche County Special District Judge Grant Sheperd Wednesday afternoon.
The city councilman was arrested around 3 a.m. Saturday morning after a Lawton police officer pulled him over. The officer said Burk crossed into the other lane of traffic and straddle the line while traveling eastbound from the 6300 to the 5700 blocks of Cache Road.
Burk first offered his bank card instead of his driver’s license to the officer and appeared to have red, watery eyes and smelled of alcohol, according to the probable cause affidavit. He is accused of failing the field sobriety test.
After being arrested, Burk told the officer he “had too much to drink,” the affidavit states. He later refused to take a breathalyzer test.
Burk bonded out Saturday afternoon for $1,250.
Burk is scheduled for the misdemeanor sounding docket at 9:30 a.m. Feb. 23. He was released on a $1,000 own recognizance bond and recompensed the jail bond.
The crime is punishable by between 10 days and up to one year in jail and/or up to $1,000 fine.
Shepard did advise that due to back log, there’s a strong possibility the date would change.