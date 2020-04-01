ALTUS — A short foot chase from a burglary call led to the arrest of a 43-year-old man in Altus.
Police Chief Tim Murphy said the arrest happened shortly after 12 a.m. Tuesday near the 600 block of Birch. Police were called when the homeowner saw the suspect in a home which is currently under construction/remodel. The owner witnessed the suspect run south from the home.
The man was taken into custody a short distance away from the victim’s home. Murphy said the man denied any involvement with the incident; however, officers recovered a crowbar and screwdriver that were in the man’s backpack.
The 43-year-old suspect was taken into custody and transported to the Jackson County jail and booked for charges of second-degree burglary and damage to property.