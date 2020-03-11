DUNCAN — A March 4 robbery of a paralyzed man confined to a wheelchair has led to charges of kidnapping and burglary at gunpoint against a man and a teen.
Information was filed Monday in Stephens County District Court charging Jose Diaz, 20, of Duncan, with felony counts of kidnapping, first-degree burglary and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, court records indicate. The burglary and kidnapping charges are punishable by up to 20 years in prison; the kidnapping charge would force service of 85 percent of the imposed sentence before consideration for parole.
An arrest warrant was issued Friday for Devin Jacob Shrope, 15, with kidnapping, first-degree burglary and use of a firearm during the commission of a felony, records indicate. He faces the same sentencing guidelines as Diaz.
The two are accused of an encounter during a March 4 burglary at a home in the 200 block of North C Street in Duncan. Police officers were called shortly after 8 a.m. March 5 to the home and met with the resident who is confined to a wheelchair.
He told them he’d been playing the Grand Theft Auto video game around 2:15 p.m. the day before when he heard a pounding to his front door and the sound of glass shattering, according to the probable cause affidavit. When he made it to the hallway, he saw Diaz holding a handgun he described as a silver snub-nose revolver. He said he knew Diaz from before the incident.
The man said Diaz pointed the gun at hm and told him, “I won’t kill you if you day say nothing!” the affidavit states. Diaz then pushed him out of his wheelchair and stood between him and his roller chair. He continued pointing the gun and threatening the man.
It was then, the man said, that another male Diaz called “Gwapo” stood over him and pointed a black semi-automatic handgun at him. It was later learned that “Gwapo” was Shrope, the affidavit states. Shrope told him he wouldn’t shoot him but to shut up. A ringing phone from the video game caused Shrope to yell, “Is that a phone I hear? Is that the cops. I’m going to blow your head off.”
Shrope became very angry thinking that the man had called the police and the man said he feared he was about to be killed. That’s when he yelled that the ringing was coming from the video game.
The man was lying on the floor and said he couldn’t see what the men were doing as they went through his house. He said the two men left about five minutes later.
Diaz was identified by the man as someone he’d thought was a friend and said they’d played dominoes together with other friends on March 3, the affidavit states. While playing, the man’s roommate made several statements about saving up money to buy a vehicle and the man believed that’s what Diaz and Shrope were there for. The roommate was at work at the time of the incident.
The man said he was “scared for his life” due to being paralyzed and unable to walk; he has no other way to remain mobile, the affidavit states. Fearing for his life, he told police, he waited to report the crime until a friend later convinced him to make the call. He was later able to pick out Diaz and Shrope from a photo lineup provided by police.
Diaz was arrested later at a home in the 500 block of North 2nd Street. Shrope remains on the loose.
Due to the nature of the charges, including use of a gun, Shrope was charged under Oklahoma’s Youthful Offender Act.
A youthful offender’s sentence is the same length as an adult sentence, but includes a plan for rehabilitation. Incarceration and probations is handled by the Office of Juvenile Affairs until the defendant is 18 years and 5 months old. If the defendant successfully completes the youthful offender sentence, then their case is dismissed and expunged but, if not, the court will hold a hearing to resentence and may either change or sentence the defendant as an adult resulting with placement in the Department of Corrections.
Shrope’s criminal warrant bond is set at $50,000.