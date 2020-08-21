A three-time felon is in jail on $100,000 bond after he was accused of breaking into a home occupied by three kids one recent afternoon.
Blaine Robert Berry, 35, of Lawton, made his initial appearance by videoconference Friday in Comanche County District Court where he received a felony charge of first-degree burglary after three prior felony convictions and a misdemeanor charge of knowingly receiving/concealing/withholding stolen property, court records indicate. The felony is punishable by between 21 to 60 years in prison due to the multiple convictions.
Berry is accused of breaking into a home in the 11300 block of Northwest Chibitty Road in northern Comanche County on Aug. 12. Emergency dispatchers were called by the children inside.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Berry is accused of breaking into the home shortly after 1 p.m. through the front door. The three juvenile children hid in a room inside the house and remained away from the intruder. Several items were stolen including two shotguns.
Video was also retrieved from area security cameras and showed Berry’s Dodge Challenger driving in the direction of the house. An unidentified witness admitted to driving Berry’s vehicle and said Berry had been inside it.
A search warrant execution on Aug. 16 turned up an iPad reported taken during the burglary hidden inside a bag in the back seat of the Challenger, the affidavit states.
Berry’s three prior felony convictions are from Comanche County: May 2010, second-degree burglary; March 2012, first-degree robbery and knowingly concealing/withholding stolen property, records indicate.
Held in the Tillman County Jail on $100,000 bond, Berry returns to court at 3 p.m., Oct. 29 for his preliminary hearing conference.