It seems a store surveillance video and an apparent lack of common sense trumps the trifecta of rock, window, beer.
Lawton police officers responded to a call around 2:45 a.m. Friday of the front glass being busted out of Dollar General, 2106 W. Gore. A rock was seen inside the business, apparently after it was thrown through the glass, according to the report.
Store surveillance video showed a man come through the broken window and take a case of beer as well as a stick of deodorant before fleeing. The suspect was wearing a blue and white cap, a gray shirt and camouflage pants, the report states.
While the officers remained in the parking lot completing a burglary report for the business around 4 a.m., the suspect was seen walking in the parking lot. When officers shined a light on the man, he said “Hey, turn that light off me” while raising a red Budweiser can to block the light, according to the report.
Officers caught up with the man after he crossed Gore Boulevard. That’s when, officers reported, he told them, “Y’all might as well let me go cause this ain’t gonna stick.” When the officers showed him a picture of the burglar and asked him if it was him, he told them, “Let me go.”
Instead of following his direction, the officers handcuffed the man and arrested him for burglary. According to the report, during a search of the man, a bag containing 0.5 gram of methamphetamine, a pen fashioned into a pipe and a stick of Old Spice deodorant taken during the burglary were found on him.
The man was arrested and booked into jail for burglary, possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia. The report states that the man has multiple prior larceny charges to his record.