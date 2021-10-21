DUNCAN — A woman recently sentenced to probation and parole is back behind bars on $40,000 bond after she was accused of a Sunday morning burglary.
Jamesine Maria Jackson, 25, of Duncan, made her initial appearance Monday in Stephens County District Court where she received a felony charge of first-degree burglary, as well as misdemeanor counts of obstructing police, possession of narcotics and possession of drug paraphernalia, records indicate. The felony is punishable by 7 to 20 years in prison.
Duncan police were called Sunday morning to 407 W. Oak after a woman went into the home. Its owner said he’d seen a woman get out of a truck in the roadway and walked in, past him as he sat on the porch, according to the probable cause affidavit. He said the prior tenants had been evicted.
The man who’d been working inside told police he was cleaning up a mess left by the prior tenants when he heard a woman’s voice say, “I’m going to get a BB gun,” the affidavit states. He said he hightailed it out of the house.
Officer Joe Lard went inside and found Jackson in a back-room gathering items. He ordered her to stop and escorted her outside. The officer said she pulled away and tried to back way so he put her on the ground and got her into handcuffs, according to the affidavit. She provided a false name. Later, she identified herself.
The man in the truck told investigators he’d given Jackson a ride because she said she needed to get something out of the house. It was learned he had a municipal warrant and was arrested.
Jackson’s purse was retrieved from the pickup. Inside, Lard said a used syringe, bags with clear crystal residue and Xanax pills were found, along with a digital scale.
Records indicate Jackson is under Oklahoma Department of Corrections Parole and Probation supervision after being taken in July 8 for a felony count of unauthorized use of a vehicle. She has two prior July 2016 convictions for burglary in Kansas jurisdiction.
Held on $40,000 bond, Jackson returns to court at 9 a.m. Dec. 22 for her preliminary hearing conference.