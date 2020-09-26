Allegations of burglary and bicycle banditry landed a Lawton man in jail on $30,000 bond.
He told investigators, “he needed one so he stole it.”
Roger Neal Boyd Jr., 44, made his initial appearance Thursday in Comanche County District Court where he received a felony charge of second-degree burglary, records indicate. He faces up to seven years in prison upon conviction.
Police began investigating the Sept. 21 break-in of a home after the homeowner provided security video he had of the event. He reported a bicycle was stolen from his garage.
Investigators learned that Boyd was arrested for an unrelated charge and that he fit the description of the suspect. According to the probable cause affidavit, the video showed a man go into the garage with a red backpack on his back; he had tattoos covering his right forearm. The man was seen riding away moments later on the stolen bicycle.
Investigators said Boyd’s right forearm tattoos matched those of the suspect and it was learned he’d been booked into jail with a red backpack as property, the affidavit states.
During questioning, Boyd confessed to stealing the bike. He said that, “he was walking by when he saw the bike and thought he needed one so he stole it,” according to the affidavit.
Boyd returns to court at 3 p.m. Dec. 14 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.