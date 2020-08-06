A man is in jail on $10,000 bond after he was accused of breaking into a couple of south Lawton businesses.
It seems he has a face police tend to remember.
Timothy Duane Fahs, 51, unknown address, made his initial appearance in Comanche County District Court where he was charged with two separate counts of second-degree burglary after three or more felony convictions, records indicate. Due to his prior convictions, he faces up to 21 years in prison per count, if found guilty.
Fahs is accused of using a rock on May 31 to break open a front window at Discount Foods, 1311 W. Lee, and of stealing several items, according to the probable cause affidavit. The burglary was captured by store security cameras.
Investigators learned about Fahs as a suspect for the May burglary while investigating the July 5 burglary of Chief’s Smokin’ Icehouse, 1315 W. Lee, located in the parking lot of Discount Foods. According to the affidavit, Fahs is accused of forcing open a door and stealing multiple items before fleeing. That incident, too, was captured on store security video. Fahs was identified by multiple police officers who viewed the screenshots of the thefts.
Held on $5,000 bond per count, $10,000 total, Fahs returns to court at 3 p.m. Sept. 24 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.