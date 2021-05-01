A Lawton man confronting a burglar in his home was victimized with his own bat Wednesday morning.
Lawton Police Sgt. Billy Hicks reported being called around 11 a.m. to a home in the 3100 block of Northwest Kingsbury on the report of a burglary. He arrived to find a man covered in blood with several contusions to his forehead as well as a cut to the top of his head and left cheek area, according to the report.
The man said he’d come home from work for lunch and when he opened the garage door, he knew there’d been an intruder. Unsure if the culprit was still there, the man grabbed his baseball bat and went inside, the report states. He then heard rustling in his room and went to confront the intruder, who was described as being about 50 years old. A short struggle resulted with the bat being taken away from the man.
With bat in hand, the man said the intruder turned attacker and began hitting him with the weapon. At one point, the intruder got behind the man and placed the bat to his throat, causing a crushing pressure and cutting off the airway, according to the report. The man said he finally got to his pistol and pulled it on the suspect who fled, got into a vehicle and left.
The man was taken to a local hospital by ambulance for treatment of his wounds.
Hicks reported it appears entry had been made through a broken window.