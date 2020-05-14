A 37-year-old man was arrested Monday afternoon after police said the victim turned the tables and held him for arrest.
Police were called shortly before 3 p.m. to a home in the 1600 block of Northwest 50th Street on a burglary in progress. The suspect had been caught while breaking in and was being held by the resident until police could arrive.
Investigators also were able to link the suspect to another burglary that had happened earlier at a nearby church.
The man was arrested for both burglary cases and booked into jail.