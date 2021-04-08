The pickup of bulk waste set out yesterday will continue today, according to a statement from the City of Lawton.
Due to the amount of waste set out, the Solid Waste Collection Division will continue this type of collection today, April 8, for the area west of Northwest 36th Street, south of Rogers Lane and north of W. Gore.
Residents are advised that bulky waste collection to take place in other areas of town on given Wednesdays may take several days to carry out.
Questions or concerns may be called into 580-581-3428.