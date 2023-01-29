The success of economic development ventures between municipalities and tribes can be boiled down to one word: relationships.

That’s the message members of the Chickasaw, Citizen Potawatomi and Muskogee (Creek) nations and the president of the American Indian Chamber of Commerce of Oklahoma conveyed last week during a Sovereignty and Cities United Strength symposium coordinated by the Oklahoma Municipal League. The idea was to bring tribal and municipal officials together in a setting that emphasized what could be achieved when those entities combined their forces.

