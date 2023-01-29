The success of economic development ventures between municipalities and tribes can be boiled down to one word: relationships.
That’s the message members of the Chickasaw, Citizen Potawatomi and Muskogee (Creek) nations and the president of the American Indian Chamber of Commerce of Oklahoma conveyed last week during a Sovereignty and Cities United Strength symposium coordinated by the Oklahoma Municipal League. The idea was to bring tribal and municipal officials together in a setting that emphasized what could be achieved when those entities combined their forces.
OML Executive Director Mike Fina, who moderated the panel discussion on economic development, said it’s a relationship that makes sense. When you combine all tribes in the state into a single entity, they are the number one employer. And, given the location of the majority of Oklahoma’s tribal nations, “they are a top driver for economic development in rural areas,” Fina said.
That fact becomes more important when you factor in another statistic: 90 percent of all economic development in Oklahoma happens within municipal borders. That’s why it is crucial that municipalities and tribal governments join forces, said Fina and other officials attending the symposium. And, those representing tribal nations had recommendations on how that effort can successful.
Chickasaw Legislature Speaker Lisa Johnson Billy, a former member of the Oklahoma House of Representatives, said the one thing should you not do is what many people do when they meet her and find out who she is: immediately ask for money. She said the first conversation people should have with tribal officials is: Why should we partner up? Billy said the answer to that question is obvious.
“We are all citizens of the great state of Oklahoma,” she said, adding people from both entities attend the same churches, send their children to the same schools, need the same infrastructure and share a common goal. “Why are we not partners?”
Billy said those facts should be the starting point, with discussions including what could be done through cooperation. Some things are obvious, something Oklahomans learned during the COVID-19 pandemic. With the state shut down, people had to work from home, and that meant broadband was crucial. Unfortunately, it’s not consistently available across Oklahoma, she said, adding that in the Billy home, “we couldn’t get more than more computer on Zoom.”
Zechariah Harjo, acting secretary of the Nation and Commerce for the Muscogee (Creek) Nation, agreed, saying tribal officials hate to be approached and have the first words center on money.
“It’s important to talk with us,” he said, explaining that for small municipalities, it is crucial to have impactful discussions rather than “We need $2 million.”
Bailey Walker, president of the American Indian Chamber of Commerce of Oklahoma, said those impactful discussions are important because they increase awareness and get officials talking. He said he comes back to the old adage “if you’re not at the table, you’re not on the menu.”
And, there are commonalities on which entities already agree.
Jim Collard, director of Iron Horse Industrial Park for the Citizen Potawatomi Nation, said a truth he learned while doing his doctoral study on the interaction between tribal and municipal governments, still holds today: “When the economy is good, you do better.” How you get there may be different, he said, explaining when he surveyed leaders on seven major issues, the top choice for tribal leader was sovereignty (a choice municipalities put last). For municipalities, number one was taxes (which tribal leaders rated last).
Both sides agreed on issue two: economic development.
“The economy is not locked into one jurisdiction,” Collard said, explaining that is why things such as a trained workforce have to be addressed as a united front. “There is a lot of common ground here.”
Tribal officials also said gaming and tourism dollars are helping with economic development opportunities that stretch beyond their borders and members.
Billy, noting the Chickasaw Nation doesn’t tax its citizens, said the tribe uses its money to support businesses, while also doing things such as investing in the Skirvin Hotel to bring it back to life. Harjo said the Muskogee (Creek) Nation has invested in its businesses and people, allowing the tribe to inject money into hospitals and roads, among other things.
Collard said the Citizen Potawatomi Nation invested it in industry, and the benefit has been that Potawatomi citizens are more highly educated and have a higher income than others.
“It’s a myth that tribal members are uneducated and poor,” he said.