Lawton is one of 13 locations for DRS Transition’s free Building Employment Skills for Today (BEST) summer training programs for students with disabilities, ages 16-21.
The summer camp will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 26-30 at McMahon Centennial Complex at Cameron University, 501 SW University Drive. Lunch will be provided each day. COVID-19 protocols will be in place.
Participants must submit an application by Saturday.
Participants will include current DRS clients and those who are potentially eligible for employment services through DRS’ Vocational Rehabilitation and Services for the Blind and Visually Impaired.
BEST will focus on preparation for real life careers with job search activities, work readiness, employment access and career opportunities as well strengthening networking and per-employment transition skills.
For more information or an application, contact Chris Compton at 405-605-9651 or ccompton@okdrs.gov