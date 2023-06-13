Pouring cement for Dollar General

Workers maneuver around forms as they pour a parking lot for a new Dollar General store under construction at Northwest Sheridan Road and Northwest Smith. City Council members say they are working to make construction easier in the community, with some items to be considered today at their meeting.

 Dee Ann Patterson/staff

A proposal to clarify provisions within Lawton’s “builder friendly” building codes will go to the City Council for consideration today.

The proposal, initiated by three councilmen who serve on the council’s Processes Oversight Committee (Ward 4 Councilman George Gill, Ward 2 Councilman Kelly Harris and Ward 8 Councilman Randy Warren) is clarifying provisions within a fast track services ordinance that the council already has set. The provisions allow builders who meet specific criteria to move through the Certificate of Occupancy process more quickly. That certificate is needed before a building project is completed.

