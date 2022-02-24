The City of Lawton’s 2022-2023 budget will include funding to cover installation of permanent speed tables in residential areas.
City Council members issued the directive to City Manager Michael Cleghorn Tuesday, after debating traffic calming measures to slow down traffic in neighborhoods traveling in excess of the 25 mph. Most of the discussion centered on speed tables, similar to speed bumps but wide enough to hold a vehicle’s tires as they cross.
Lawton’s streets division has eight temporary speed tables in its inventory, meaning devices that can be attached to streets on a temporary basis, then moved to a new location. But, council members said every council ward has at least one location where speed tables should be permanent because of traffic amount or speed.
Ward 8 Councilman Randy Warren initiated the conversion, which was to begin with a discussion of the duties of the Lawton Traffic Commission. That body is tasked with coordinating traffic reports, receiving traffic-related complaints, and making recommendations to the council, traffic engineer, police chief and other city officials about way to improve traffic conditions and administer/enforce traffic regulations, to include traffic calming measures.
Warren said the bigger issue is speed tables, and he objects to criteria in the neighborhood traffic calming policy that sets criteria that must be met before devices such as speed tables can be placed on a residential street. Warren’s specific concern was the average daily traffic count (more than 600 per day) and percentage of speeders (85 percent going over 34 miles per hour) that must be met.
He said one residential street in his ward is a “cut through,” meaning it draws traffic from arterials because of drivers seeking to avoid things like signal lights.
“There’s not enough cars going fast enough to meet the criteria,” he said of Compass Drive, explaining residents know there are enough vehicles going well over 25 miles per hour to warrant a speed table to slow them down, but the criteria won’t let the street be considered.
Warren, a long-time proponent of speed tables and other calming measures, said he believes the council should either find a way to “short cut” rules or change them.
“We need to make it easier to place those (tables),” he said, adding there also should be more money in the city budget for more speed tables.
Ward 3 Councilwoman Linda Chapman, noting some neighborhoods have asked about buying a speed table themselves, asked about the damage temporary tables cause when they are placed. Public Works Director Larry Wolcott said the rubberized speed tables are fastened into place on the street with bolts; bolt holes are filled with epoxy when the table is removed.
Ward 4 Councilman Jay Burk said the answer may be permanent speed tables, explaining many communities are installing asphalt tables with markings on residential streets.
“Eight is not enough,” he said, of the portable units available for placement in neighborhoods at council request.
Burk said the answer is allowing street crews to install asphalt speed tables in neighborhoods experiencing problems with speeders. While the original idea was to place temporary tables on streets for a time, then move them to new locations, that hasn’t happened, Burk said, explaining when most council members get a temporary device, their response is “I’m not going to let you move it.” Permanent speed tables at such locations make more sense, he said.
Ward 2 Councilman Kelly Harris, the lone “no” vote, said speed bumps/tables are not the preferred way to control speeders, explaining some communities are concerned about liability issues when a vehicle is damaged hitting one. Wolcott said that is why Oklahoma City will not use them in their neighborhoods.
Ward 6 Councilman Sean Fortenbaugh asked whether the city could make other changes to discourage cut-through traffic in neighborhoods, for example, adjusting signal lights so drivers don’t cut through neighborhoods to avoid them. Most other council members said the solution was permanent speed tables, directing Cleghorn to include enough funding in next year and future year budgets to cover the cost of two permanent speed tables in each of the eight council wards.
Cleghorn said city staff also needs criteria for placement of those permanent tables, saying he doesn’t want to move a permanent table after installing it. He said other communities have rules Lawton might consider: Norman only installs speed tables on streets with speed limits of 25 miles per hour. He said another concern is placing the devices on streets with higher travel counts because those streets are used by emergency vehicles that could be damaged by speed tables.
Cleghorn estimated funding for two permanent tables in each ward would equate to $70,000 to $100,000.