Revenue loses caused by the City of Lawton’s reaction to the COVID-19 pandemic are forcing drastic changes in next year’s city budget, to include plans to move to once-a-week residential trash collection by fall and suspending almost all equipment purchases.
The proposals for the 2020-2021 fiscal year that begins July 1 were highlighted by City Manager Michael Cleghorn Monday, as the council met remotely — via videoconferencing — for the first of its budget review meetings. A second session, also to be conducted by videoconferencing, is set for 9:30 a.m. Thursday. Residents can attend by clicking the link on the City of Lawton Facebook page.
Proposals already included in what city administrators call an unusual preliminary budget would save $400,000 by cutting residential trash collection, while including $5 million less in capital outlay expenditures in an operating budget that is almost $10 million less than the one set for the current fiscal year. But, administrators are bracing for the fact that it may not be enough.
Cleghorn said while city actions have been effective enough to “flattened the curve,” in terms of limiting the number of residents who have tested positive for COVID-19, they also have had a significant impact on the city budget. City actions have included closing businesses or limiting the number of customers, and the result has been less revenue because of less taxes and less revenue from activities such as utility bills and other city services.
Cleghorn said there are 4,200 delinquent water accounts, equating to $313,244 that is “past due”; water sales in April were $100,000 less than April 2019; and the city is losing about $10,000 a month in late fees (the city suspended those utility late fees in mid-March when Mayor Stan Booker set the Civil Emergency Proclamation). He also said national associations, including the International City Manager’s Association, has compared the potential loss of sales tax/use tax revenue to the 2008 Recession, meaning the loss at its peak will be about 23 percent.
Using that statistic, the City of Lawton faces the loss of about $160,000 per month in just sales/use taxes, Cleghorn said, adding the overall revenue loss that administrators are predicting for May and June is $740,000. Cleghorn and others said those estimates are just that, estimates. Lawton city leaders won’t know the true effect on revenues before June, when they receive tax revenue from sales activities in April, the first full month of the pandemic downturn.
“It’s unprecedented,” Cleghorn said, adding city staff doesn’t know what sales tax will do because of the two month delay between the sales that generate tax and realized revenue. “We know it will decrease, but don’t know to what level.”
Cleghorn said what city administrators do know is that the preliminary budget presented for council discussion is a “place holder,” a document that allows the City of Lawton to meet the state mandate of presenting a completed budget by late June. That budget is subject to revision, he said, explaining city staff “fully expects” to ask the council to approve amendments for the first and second quarter of the year.
“That’s unheard of, notifying from the beginning that we will have amendments in the first half of the year,” he said.
The plan is to bring a revised budget back to the council later this year, after city staff has several months of revenue data. For now, next year’s proposed budget is $89.4 million, or $9.72 million less than what was approved for the current year (a budget that bumped up capital outlay expenditures with some one-time-only revenue sources).
City administrators have included several decisions in the preliminary budget, including plans to institute 12 furlough days for all employee groups and increase city utility bills (water, sewer, refuse) by 1.7 percent, based on the annual rise in the Consumer Price Index. The city’s staffing level is being reduced by 25 positions, but because administrators already instituted a hiring freeze earlier this year (only critical positions are being filled), the actual decrease may be more.
One decision will directly affect residential utility customers: going from twice-a-week trash collections to once a week. Cleghorn said the plan, which will save an estimated $400,000 annually, would not be implemented until Oct. 1 because of changes that must be made.
Administrators also proposed eliminating almost all capital outlay expenditures funded with the $6.50 “rolling stock” charge on city utility bills. While the city set $6.5 million in capital outlay expenditures when the 2019-2020 year began, this year’s proposal is $1.1 million, an 83 percent reduction.
That wasn’t a popular proposal for some council members who bluntly said they would not support the idea of not using a dedicated funding source for its intended target. The nickname “rolling stock” means the fee is dedicated to funding “wheeled” purchases, from lawn mowers to fire trucks. Cleghorn said repurposing that money (the fee brings in about $2.9 million a year) would require special permission from the council because the definition is set by city ordinance.
Ward 4 Councilman Jay Burk and Ward 8 Councilman Randy Warren said they couldn’t support the idea of using rolling stock money for other expenditures. Burk said residents have been promised that fee is dedicated to “things that truly roll.”
“I don’t know if I will be able to support that portion or not,” Burk said.
Warren said he didn’t have a problem with using the rolling stock funding as a place holder, “but I don’t plan on using rolling stock for anything but rolling stock.” Ward 6 Councilman Sean Fortenbaugh said he was against using the rolling stock fee “for anything but rolling stock” and asked city administrators to “look at other things.” Cleghorn said city leaders must look at personnel costs at some point because they account for 80 percent of the city budget.
Deputy City Manager Bart Hadley said the proposal from city staff is merely a placeholder, giving staff time to analyze revenue collections until more data is available.
“We’re flying blind,” he said, explaining Lawton won’t really see the effect of the pandemic on revenues until June and city staff hasn’t made any proposals yet for that money.
Hadley said the city’s intent was to receive a 60-90 day reprieve from the State Legislature on the law that specifies municipal budgets must be set by June. Without that assurance, the city has crafted a budget that will meet legal specifications while being open to amendment.
“We fully expect it to be worse than this budget indicates, but didn’t want to make wholesale cuts,” he said. “It’s an opportunity for us to buy some time.”