Budget
•Thursday marked the City Council’s first official look at the budget City Manager Michael Cleghorn and his administrators began putting together at the beginning of the year.
•The final document, which sets a $98.35 million proposed budget, goes into effect for the fiscal year that begins July 1, meaning the council has several deadlines to hit before they can approve the final product.
Cleghorn has proposed a public hearing on the budget at the May 25 council meeting, but council members can work beyond that time as long as the budget is put into place 10 days before the end of the fiscal year.
•The council’s next budget workshop is slated for 10 a.m. May 6.