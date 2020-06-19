Budget highlights:
The budget goes into effect July 1, the beginning of the fiscal year.
The $90.65 million operating budget will be about $10 million less than the budget adopted for the current fiscal year, which also included expenditures of one-time money.
It will include 49 fewer city employee positions, to include two fewer firefighters and 15 fewer police officer positions. A hiring freeze that allows replacement of only mission-critical positions will remain in effect.
Twelve furlough days, initially calculated to help balance the budget, have been eliminated for the “near to mid-term,” but may be considered later in the fiscal year depending on revenues. Merit (step) pay increases will remain in effect for qualified employees.
Residents will go to once-a-week trash collections by January, but also will see a new monthly bulk debris pickup program.
Capital outlay expenditures were slashed by 83 percent, totaling slightly more than $1.1 million.
Projected revenues from the 5.5 percent hotel-motel tax have been cut in half, with officials expecting about $600,000 in revenues in the coming year.
Utility rates (for water, sewer and gas) will increase 1.7 percent, equating to about $1.15 more per month for the average utility customer who uses 5,000 gallons of water per month and generating $600,000 more in revenue.