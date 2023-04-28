A man accused of breaking into a home and beating a man with a mallet and wooden table leg during a robbery is in jail.
Brian Keith Lindsey, 27, made his initial appearance Monday in Comanche County District Court where he received a felony count of first-degree robbery by force or fear, records indicate.
Police were called around 8:30 a.m. April 20 to a home in the 500 block of Southwest 18th Street on the incident. The resident said the night before, around 11 p.m., Lindsey forced his way inside and a struggle followed. The man said Lindsey clubbed him with a broken table leg and a mallet before taking his car keys and wallet, the probable cause affidavit states.
The man said he was unable to call the police immediately following the incident because of his injuries and mobility issues. He left the home and returned in the morning to find his phone and call police. He said he arrived to find his vehicle missing before Lindsey drove up in it, causing the man to leave his home and go to a neighbor’s to call police, the affidavit states. Investigators stated the man’s left eye was swollen and his bottom lip was split open.
Police arrived and found Lindsey at the home and took him into custody. According to the affidavit, a broken table, mallet and blood were all found inside the kitchen and the man’s keys were found in his pocket.
Lindsey has a May 2018 conviction in Comanche County for second-degree burglary, records indicate.
Held on $75,000 bond with the order to have no contact with the man, Lindsey returns to court at 3 p.m. July 17 for his preliminary hearing conference.
