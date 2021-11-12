Local businessman Mike Brown will serve a second term as the Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army, Oklahoma South.
The announcement was made by Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth.
Civilian Aides to the Secretary of the Army (CASAs) serve as advisors to the Secretary of the Army about issues pertaining to their region, and help promote good relations between the U.S. Army and the public. Wormuth said personal involvement by CASAs accelerates Army recruiting efforts, supports the total Army while they serve, and assists personnel as they transition from active service as soldiers for life.
“You have been exceptional, and your continued service will greatly benefit our soldiers, their families, and our civilians in your community and throughout the Army,” Wormuth stated in her letter to Brown.
“It is a privilege and an honor to represent Oklahoma and Lawton Fort Sill in this capacity,” Brown said. “I look forward to continuing to collaborate with soldiers, their families and our community to build networks that foster positive relationships and augment the Army’s mission. There’s a beautiful story to be told in Southern Oklahoma and I am looking forward to continuing to share it in this next chapter.”
Brown was first appointed CASA in November 2019 by then Secretary of the Army Ryan D. McCarthy.
He moved to Lawton in 1985 to work in a branch of his family’s construction business, Char-Don Builders and founded his company CDBL in 1991, today serving as its owner and president.
Long active in the community, Brown served two terms on the City Council and has been a mentor for members of Leadership Lawton. He is a member of the FIRES Chapter of the Association of the U.S. Army and the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce, including service on its Military Affairs Committee. He is the father of two children, Kaitlan and Spencer.