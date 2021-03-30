In the Brown household, Avani’s parents were willing to change their work day when the COVID-19 pandemic prompted their decision to put the third-grader in Lawton Public Schools’ virtual academy.
“I didn’t feel it was safe for her to be in school. I would have been worried sick about her, coming home and thinking she had COVID,” said Tiffany Brown, explaining her decision to remove her daughter from the traditional classroom setting for the 2020-2021 school year to keep her in a virtual setting in her own home.
That doesn’t mean the decision wasn’t — and continues to be — difficult. There are challenges, especially for a third-grader, Brown said, explaining, for example, that her daughter has complained about not being able to find things out, in terms of school assignments and learning.
“It’s different than being in a classroom,” she said of that direct interaction with a teacher.
It’s not just the teacher. Her daughter misses her friends from school, “not being able to talk to anyone but her friend across the street,” Brown said, explaining social interaction is a big part of her daughter’s school experience and that hasn’t been possible this school year.
The challenge also involves the older members of the household, who both work and both take a role in their daughter’s education. For the Browns, that meant a change in work habits.
“My husband decided to work the overnight shift, so he could be with her,” Brown said, explaining that because she works days, her husband oversees Avani’s school day as she attends daytime classes. “A lot of homework is done with him and her; I’m not as involved as much.”
Brown said while the family considered LPS’ evening virtual option (3 p.m. to 9 p.m.), traditional school hours proved to be the best option. At the beginning of the school year, Brown allowed her daughter and her best friend to work together, but that option didn’t work well for two young friends.
“They liked to play and get up from the table,” she said, of the failed experiment. “She works better when it’s just her doing the work.”
That doesn’t mean Brown doesn’t have concerns.
“I was worried she wouldn’t get the full effect of third grade, learning wise,” she said, adding those fears were alleviated by Avani’s teacher Crystal Sellers, whom she calls an excellent teacher readily available to address concerns.
Brown also praises the change LPS made this semester, requiring students to come together for Zoom meetings four days a week (it was optional in the fall semester). But, she said there still are limits virtual education can’t overcome.
“She’s pretty lonely here. There’s just the three of us here,” Brown said, explaining while her daughter has a friend across the street and an older sister who visits on weekends, the experience isn’t what she would get at school.
But, virtual learning does have its advantages.
“There’s no distraction,” Brown said, of the focus her daughter has because there aren’t other things competing for her attention.
There also isn’t bulling to contend with in a single-person classroom.
Brown said some things work better in a virtual classroom: Avani does well when she’s in a class by herself, where she can focus on her work and get it completed. But she worries her daughter isn’t getting as much out of a subject as she would in a traditional classroom with classmates and direct teacher interaction. While she worried her daughter wasn’t fully understanding her subjects, she said Avani’s grades prove otherwise.
Virtual learning also helped identify a problem Brown said she isn’t certain she and her husband would have seen otherwise. Avani has test anxiety: while she does well in her classes, tests are stressful, a problem that wasn’t evident in her earlier school days.
“I’m glad we’ve seen it firsthand,” she said.
Brown said she would consider sending Avani back to a traditional classroom, but not until COVID-19 is no longer a threat. That may be because COVID-19 has a personal meaning to the family. Brown and her husband had the virus at Christmas, meaning Avani wasn’t with her patents over the holiday.
“There was no Christmas with anybody,” she said. “That took a big toll on her.
“As long as COVID is pretty bad, she’s going to stay in virtual. We are hoping she gets to back to school after summer break.”