Arrest warrants were issued Tuesday for two brothers accused of letting their dogs die from extreme heat.
The Comanche County District Court issued felony arrest warrants for Danny Glenn Ivory, 59, and Gary Clark Ivory, 62, both of Lawton, for two counts of cruelty to animals each, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to five years in prison per count.
Lawton Police Detective Justin Johnson stated he began investigating after officers were called around 2 p.m. July 14 to 1811 NW Pollard to assist Animal Control on a call about two dogs dead in an unshaded kennel and with no water.
Officers first made contact with Danny Ivory, who allowed a welfare check to be done.
The two large dogs were found locked inside the kennel and, at the time of arrival, the temperature was 103 degrees, the warrant affidavit states. He said he gave the dogs water that morning.
Gary Ivory arrived and said he cared for the dogs due to his brother being handicapped, the affidavit states. He said he’d left the dogs at 6 a.m. with shade and with water.
A necropsy was done on the dogs and it was determined they died of heat stroke and “agonal” death, according to the affidavit. Johnson stated the initial temperature reading on the animals were too high for the thermometer to read.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.