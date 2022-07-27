Jail
GeoStock

Arrest warrants were issued Tuesday for two brothers accused of letting their dogs die from extreme heat.

The Comanche County District Court issued felony arrest warrants for Danny Glenn Ivory, 59, and Gary Clark Ivory, 62, both of Lawton, for two counts of cruelty to animals each, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to five years in prison per count.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

Recommended for you