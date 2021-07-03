DUNCAN — A beef between brothers led to gunshots and jail for a Loco man after he was accused of shooting with intent to kill.
Glen Ray Hurst II, 41, made his initial appearance Friday in Stephens County District Court where he received a felony charge of shooting with intent to kill, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to life in prison.
Law enforcement became aware of Hurst Wednesday night after 911 received a call he’d shot at his brother.
According to the probable cause affidavit, the brother said he and his father were parked on the side of a Stephens County road talking when his brother and sister-in-law pulled up alongside them in a white truck.
The brother said Hurst began to argue over cattle and, the next thing he saw was Hurst get out of his truck and threaten him before pointing a handgun at him and firing twice. A witness said the brother’s cap flew from his head during the gunshots, the affidavit states. The brother said he got into his father’s vehicle and fled.
Investigators went to the scene but found no shell casings or bullet impacts. A be on the lookout (BOLO) alert was put out over law enforcement radios.
Hurst called the Stephens County Sheriff’s Department to ask why deputies were at his home and he was told to remain and speak with investigators. As deputies began to search for a gun, Hurst said his Ruger P89 handgun and three magazines were in the glove compartment, according to the affidavit. The gun was unloaded and no magazine was inside.
Hurst’s wife described the situation similarly to the brother, but told investigators her husband had fired his gun only once and into the ground, the affidavit states.
Admitting to arguing with his brother over cattle, Hurst said his brother told him to get out of his truck and fight. He said he “did not know why” but he pulled his gun and shot at the ground in front of his brother, according to the affidavit. He said if he was trying to shoot his brother, “he wouldn’t have missed,” according to Deputy Timothy Vann. He said when the other vehicle left the scene, he got out of his truck while yelling at them and threw his brother’s hat into the trees.
Held on $125,000 bond with conditions he have no contact with the witnesses, he returns to court at 9 a.m. Aug. 25 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.