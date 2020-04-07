Lawton police say they have a pair of brothers in custody for their alleged roles in the March 25 killing of a man over pills and money.
Jaylen Parker, 18, of Lawton, and Dayton James Parker, 22, of Apache, were taken into police custody over the weekend, according to Sgt. Tim Jenkins, LPD information officer.
Arrest warrants were issued Friday in Comanche County District Court for the men: Jaylen Parker for second-degree murder, and Dayton Parker for accessory to second-degree murder, court records indicate. The brothers were scheduled to make initial appearances before a judge on Monday.
Another man, Peter Rodriguez, was charged with being an accessory after the fact for his alleged role in the April 1 incident, records indicate.
The men are accused of roles in the March 25 shooting death of Darian Harris, 30, who was found dead outside a home at 4504 SW Park. Harris’ death was the city’s seventh of eight homicides this year.
Detectives found leads to Rodriguez being present when the shooting happened, and the Parker brothers’ roles became clearer through investigation.
According to the probable cause affidavit, it was learned Rodriguez had given Harris money and pills at some time before the incident.
Shortly before 4 a.m. March 25, Rodriguez and the Parker brothers, along with another man, went to Harris’ home to collect money and the pills from him — there had been phone and text messages letting him know they were coming over.
Once in custody, Rodriguez told investigators that he and Jaylen Parker were dropped off in front of Harris’ home while the others parked the car east of the home. They went to the front door and banged on the front door until Harris opened it and came out. The man with Dayton Parker in the car told investigators he saw Jaylen Parker shoot Harris “numerous times causing him to fall to the ground,” the affidavit states.