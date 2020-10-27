A broken window resulted in a man being held at gunpoint Sunday.
Lawton Police Officer Xavier Evans was called to an apartment at 2510 NW 52nd on the report of a disturbance with a gun and spoke with a man who called in the complaint.
The man said he’d been sitting on his couch in his apartment with his wife when a window broke in the kitchen. According to the report, the man saw a black male wearing a hoodie standing outside the broken window.
After grabbing his gun, the man said he ran outside and chased the hoodie-wearing man because he thought he was a burglar, the report states. He said he pointed the gun at the other man and told him to get on the ground.
An off-duty police officer, Robert Hinkle, works security at the apartments. He told Evans he heard the commotion and saw the man holding the other man at gunpoint on the ground, according to the report. Hinkle had the man surrender his gun and separated both men until Evans arrived.
The hoodied man told Evans that he was playing catch with his dog when he kicked the ball and it smashed out the apartment window and said it was accidental, the report states. He said he told the gun-wielding man what happened and that he understood why he was upset and didn’t want it to go further.