A failed brake light led to the traffic stop that put a repeatedly convicted impaired driver in jail on $35,000 bond.
Donnell Heminokeky, 69, of Apache, made his initial appearance Friday in Comanche County District Court where he was charged with a felony count of driving under the influence of drugs, second and subsequent, as well as misdemeanor counts of drug possession and driving with a revoked/suspended/cancelled driver’s license, records indicate.
Heminokeky was pulled over at the Comanche Spur Casino Thursday night after an Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper reported his third brake light wasn’t working, according to the probable cause affidavit. Trooper Zachary Johnson stated he approached as the passenger side window rolled down and the smell of marijuana emitted from inside.
When asked if marijuana was in the car, Heminoneky replied, “No, I don’t do that stuff,” and said he hadn’t smoked any that day, the affidavit states. He also didn’t have his driver’s license and admitted it was suspended. Once inside the trooper’s patrol unit, Heminokeky admitted to smoking marijuana an hour earlier.
Johnson stated Heminokey failed the field sobriety test and refused the blood draw test. He was arrested and during inventory of Heminokeky’s vehicle, a bag of marijuana was recovered, according to the affidavit.
Heminokeky has a prior misdemeanor driving under the influence conviction from December 1996 and two felony convictions of driving under the influence of an intoxicating liquor, second and subsequent, and driving under suspension, all in Comanche County; and he was convicted of three felony charges in Oklahoma County in November 2009: two counts of driving under the influence, second and subsequent, driving while privilege revoked, records indicate.
Heminokeky returns to court at 3 p.m. April 26 for his preliminary hearing conference.