A vehicle stop because of a broken headlight led to the arrest of a man and woman on multiple charges including marijuana possession, driving with a suspended license, expired tags and no insurance.
Officers stopped a black Chevy truck about 1:30 a.m. Friday for a faulty headlight. The driver told officers he had just bought the vehicle but did not have a bill of sale or proof of insurance.
Officers ran the vehicle identification number and it returned with an expired tag. Dispatch informed officers the driver had a suspended license at which time he was placed under arrest.
When searching the driver, officers found a tub containing marijuana in his underwear and three cigarettes containing marijuana within the vehicle, totaling more than 20 grams.
The female passenger was placed under arrest for a warrant.