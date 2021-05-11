A broken headlight led to a woman’s arrest for drinking under the influence Sunday morning.
At about 4:40 a.m., a Lawton police officer noticed a vehicle driving behind him with a broken headlight. The officer slowed down to let the vehicle pass, then pulled the vehicle over near the intersection of Northwest Sheridan Road and Cache Road.
According to reports, officers said the woman had watery eyes, slurred speech and smelled of alcohol. She told officers she had a few drinks while “working at Helens Club.”
Officers gave the woman a field sobriety test, which they say she failed. Officers then requested she provide a preliminary breath sample which resulted in her blowing a 0.107 BAC. The state’s legal limit is .08.
The woman was placed under arrest for defective motor vehicle, expired insurance and DUI. She was taken to the police department breathalyzer room where she refused to provide a sample and was further charged with DUI refusal.