OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma Broadband Office is asking residents to check their addresses for current service availability on a newly-released map by the Federal Communications Commission, to correct what state officials fear is inaccurate information.

The map, available at https://broadbandmap.fcc.gov/home, allows visitors to look up their addresses and see if the information is accurate. If not, visitors may provide corrected information by clicking the Availability Challenge link.

