OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma Broadband Office is asking residents to check their addresses for current service availability on a newly-released map by the Federal Communications Commission, to correct what state officials fear is inaccurate information.
The map, available at https://broadbandmap.fcc.gov/home, allows visitors to look up their addresses and see if the information is accurate. If not, visitors may provide corrected information by clicking the Availability Challenge link.
“We have reason to believe that some of the information listed on the site, especially in rural areas, is not accurate,” said Kirk Martin, interim director of the Oklahoma Broadband Office. “In many cases, the map lists service that is simply not available.”
Any Oklahoman, business, school, church, library, or place with internet service can look at the map and challenge the information. Other entities already are looking at the data to challenge erroneous entries.
The deadline for providing information is Jan. 13, and Martin said it is important the FCC receive that data because it will be used to determine how much federal money Oklahoma will receive to improve internet service.
“If the final map contains bad information, thousands of Oklahomans could be left out,” he said.
Created by the Oklahoma Legislature in May, the Oklahoma Broadband Office is tasked with developing and administering grant programs to make affordable, high-speed internet available to all residents. It also coordinates efforts throughout the state to ensure broadband expansion is conducted effectively and efficiently. Information is available at broadband.ok.gov.