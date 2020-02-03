The U.S. Army Artillery Museum will present "World War I Hands-On" at 2:30 p.m. Saturday. The museum is at the intersection of Randolph and Corral roads just inside Fort Sill's Key Gate.
This program will allow you the experience of handling original World War I artifacts. A variety of American and German weapons, uniforms and equipment will be available.
Admission is free. A visitor's pass from the Visitor Control Center on Sheridan Road just inside the perimeter fence is required to enter Fort Sill for those who do not have Department of Defense identification.
Call 580-442-1819 if you have questions.