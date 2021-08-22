Sterling softball decks Marlow, 6-1
STERLING—Morgan Curry went the distance, scattering eight hits and just one run to help Sterling deck Marlow, 6-1, Friday in area fast-pitch softball action.
The Tigers made the strong pitching stand up for the win as Shelbi Pearson ripped a 3-run homer and Mikayla Tahah went 2-for-3 and drove in two more runs.
The Tigers will host Chattanooga Monday as the Tigers try to improve on their 5-3 record.
Briscoe, Hamlin
to battle at Michigan
BROOKLYN, Mich. — Chase Briscoe and Denny Hamlin spent the week trading barbs about their chaotic finish at Indianapolis.
They’ll have a chance to settle the score Sunday at Michigan.
During a week many teams scrambled to repair damaged cars while plotting strategy for NASCAR’s return to oval racing, Briscoe and Hamlin continued their debate over the spinout that cost both championship contenders a possible trip to victory lane.
“We can’t race that way,” Hamlin said after Briscoe sent Indy’s race leader spinning on the second-to-last lap. “I don’t think he did it (maliciously). I’ve raced with him for a year now.”