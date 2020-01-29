Purple Heart Order to meet By Grace Leonhart grace.leonhart@swoknews.com Jan 29, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Military Order of the Purple Heart will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, at the Veteran’s Center at 501 SE Flower Mound Road.For more information, call Bruce Dwyer at 583-6417. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Collections ArticlesDrugs, domestic violence result in $150,000 total bond for Lawton manLongtime law enforcement officer dies in single car accidentBeloved police officer celebrated Saturday at the end of his 45 year shiftRenshaw first to get 'Teacher Believer' awardDuo jailed for Monday afternoon armed robbery of bicyclistBeloved Lawton Police officer remembered for his heart, humanity, service to communityFree food leads to firing, firing leads to violence followed by foot pursuit and arrestMan charged with killing womanMan jailed for stabbing fatherSaturday night shooting investigated, one in custody CollectionsGreat Plains Winter National Pig Show 2020