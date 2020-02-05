Predators FC is offering a 4-day soccer camp as well as both traveling and non-traveling teams and statewide soccer tournaments for players born between 2001-2014.
The camps are Feb. 8-9 and Feb. 15-16, from 1-3 p.m.
Traveling teams pay $55.00 per player and non-traveling teams $45.00 with game t-shirt included for non-traveling teams. Transferring teams keep your uniform for one season, free practice soccer fields at the Ft Sill soccer facility, great coaches and staff. Visit our website to register from the comfort of your home computer and for more information go to www.predatorssoccer.com or on Facebook @ Predators FC.