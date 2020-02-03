The Fires Center of Excellence (FCoE) is getting ready to say farewell to Col. Mark A. Holler, 43rd commandant of the U.S. Army Air Defense Artillery (ADA) School and chief of the ADA branch.
A retreat ceremony in Holler's honor will be at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in front of the post headquarters, McNair Hall, 455 McNair Road.
Commanders often use retreat ceremonies to honor exemplary individuals, publicly recognizing their numerous achievements while assigned to the FCoE.
"Col. Holler has been a phenomenal leader for the ADA School and our soldiers," said Command Sgt. Maj. Stephen Burnley, ADA School command sergeant major. "His genuine care and mentorship will truly be missed by our soldiers. The 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command (AAMDC) is gaining an incredible leader."
Holler will assume command of the 94th AAMDC at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Field, Hawaii, on Feb. 11. Col. David E. Shank, assistant ADA commandant, will serve as the interim commandant for the ADA School.