Ukrainian military says it repelled more attacks
KYIV, Ukraine — The Ukrainian military says it has repelled more than a dozen Russian attacks in the country’s east and north, including attempts to advance on key cities in the eastern industrial heartland known as the Donbas. In its regular Facebook update, the military’s General Staff said Monday that Russian troops had attempted to push towards Kramatorsk, one of two major cities in the eastern Donetsk province that remain under Ukrainian control, but they failed “completely and chaotically” and retreated. The Donetsk region is one of two provinces that make up the Donbas, where the fighting has largely been focused in recent months, since Kremlin forces retreated from around the capital, Kyiv.
Iran denies involvement but justifies Salman Rushdie attack
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — An Iranian government official has denied that Tehran was involved in the stabbing of author Salman Rushdie. However, the official, Nasser Kanaani, spokesman for Iran’s Foreign Ministry, sought to justify the attack in the Islamic Republic’s first public comments on the bloodshed. The spokesman said Monday that Iran does not “consider anyone deserving reproach, blame or even condemnation, except for (Rushdie) himself and his supporters.” Iran has in the past denied carrying out other operations abroad targeting dissidents in the years since the country’s 1979 Islamic Revolution, even though prosecutors and Western governments have attributed such attacks to Tehran.
Clergy, social workers fear fallout from Okla. abortion laws
OKLAHOMA CITY — Strict anti-abortion laws that took effect in Oklahoma this year led to the quick shuttering of every abortion facility in the state. But questions remain for those who work directly with women who may seek their advice or help getting an abortion out of state. Clergy members, social workers and even librarians have raised concerns about being exposed to criminal or civil liability for even discussing the topic. University of Oklahoma law professor Joseph Thai says those fears are well founded. He describes Oklahoma’s anti-abortion laws as the strictest in the nation so far and sweeping in both substance and scope. The criminal provisions make it a felony to “advise” a woman or provide any means to help her get an abortion.
Feds oppose unsealing affidavit for Mar-a-Lago warrant
WASHINGTON — The Justice Department is rebuffing an effort to make public the affidavit supporting the search warrant for former President Donald Trump’s estate in Florida. In court papers Monday, prosecutors argue the investigation “implicates highly classified material” and the affidavit contains sensitive information about witnesses. The government’s opposition came in response to court filings by several news organizations, including The Associated Press, seeking to unseal the underlying affidavit the Justice Department submitted when it asked for the warrant to search Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate earlier this month. Prosecutors argue making the document public would “cause significant and irreparable damage to this ongoing criminal investigation.”