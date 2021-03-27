A 23-year-old man is wanted for stabbing his cousin during a fight.
The Comanche County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant Wednesday for Kaderron Laquan Whitehead for allegations of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
Whitehead is accused of possibly using a box cutter to stab his cousin during a March 12 fight.
According to the warrant affidavit, the victim said his cousin, Whitehead, was at his home when a fight broke out. He said he didn’t want to fight but Whitehead “kept coming” at him before tripping and kicking him.
When he grabbed Whitehead’s leg, the cousin said a knife or sharp object was pulled and he was stabbed at least three times in the back and head, the affidavit states. Two other witnesses confirmed the story and said the weapon may have been a box cutter.
A cash bond of $50,000 was set for Whitehead.