Stay on Standard Time
Dear Editor,
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|3 Days Pass
|$2.99
|for 3 days
|7 Days Pass
|$5.99
|for 7 days
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$16.00
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$43.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$83.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$159.00
|for 365 days
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$16.00
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$43.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$83.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$159.00
|for 365 days
Current Print Subscribers will be prompted to either login to their current site user account or to create a new one. A confirmation email will be sent when a new user account is created, which must be confirmed within three days in order to provide uninterrupted online access through your Print Subscription.
Once the email address is confirmed please provide your Account Number to activate your Print Subscription Service.
Stay on Standard Time
Dear Editor,
Noticed in the newspaper that a member of the Oklahoma Legislature had filed a bill to “lock in” Daylight Saving Time year round. Not a good idea — too many school children out two hours before daylight in winter on their way to school. Too dangerous. Far better to lock in Standard Time. Even now, three months out from first day of summer, doesn’t get dark until after 7 p.m. on Standard Time.
In summer it will be near 9 p.m. daily when darkness falls. Much safer all around and DST saves nothing in actuality.
William O’Bannon
Eldorado