I read with interest your article from a Las Vegas newspaper about the need for impeachment against Rep. George Santos. While I do not disagree, I was left with amazement why there was no article on impeaching Joe Biden for the same transgressions. Even before the charges of plagiarism that derailed his candidacy years ago, Joe was known for being a compulsive liar. It just seems to be the decent thing to do would be hold them to the same standard. When you choose to regurgitate an editorial from a liberal rag, you would demand equal justice. This is one more reason why the news media can’t be trusted.
Larry Thoma