Reader wants answers
about cobalt refinery
Letter to the Editor
COBALT in Lawton –
With no fanfare, our City Council signed off on having COBALT manufacturer Westwin Elements in our presence. As usual, our City Council cites ALL THE MONEY we will make. Since when does money mean more than Community safety? COBALT can, and usually does, create radioactive isotopes used in medicine and Nuclear Plants.
Who are the exact owners and financiers of this project or the front men of this organization. In other words, who is fronting for the 126 million dollars? Are they Americans or foreigners like China or Russia as we have seen in other Nationwide business dealings like farms next to Military bases? Remember, we have FT Sill and have the DOD, the EPA or the Nuclear Regulatory Commission been consulted?
The three best known COBALT plants are in Russia, China and the Congo. China is involved with the Congo operation as, I believe, is CVMR the company behind Westwin. CVMR is from Canada and not the US so who are the CVMR investors?
All good questions that our Council did not seem to care about or bother to ask? Why not – MONEY! On March 5, the Constitution had a front- and second-page story about Westwin, which sounds like Westwins’ Public Relations Department wrote it. Did the Constitution do any investigative inquiry or research? One needs to only go to the CVMR webpage, http://www.cvmr.ca/management.php, to try and follow the corporation and its subsidiaries.
Finally, do we want to end up like East Palestine, Ohio, with zero property values because nobody dared ask the tough questions? Will the same Federal people who haven’t helped East Palestine also not show up in case of accident or catastrophe here? WE NEED ANSWERS NOW!
Ken Moulton
Lawton