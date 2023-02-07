As I read the article in Thursday's paper titled "Elmo discusses 'international incident' in Lawton city park" I was honestly surprised that the author took a serious incident of property destruction and turned it into something of a parody. The article was in reference to playground equipment in Elmer Thomas park that was recently damaged so badly by fire that it had to be completely removed from the park.
Tongue in cheek, the author referred to "the devastation wrought by international terrorists". The article was written as though Elmer Thomas Elmo held a press conference and jokingly mentioned several things that have been in the news over the last few months and years: Ukrainian soldiers training on the Patriot Missile system at Fort Sill, George Santos, classified documents, and Hunter Biden's laptop. Although I'm sure the intention was lighthearted fun (and we could all use some of that), I personally find it inappropriate to take what should be considered a serious crime and turn it into something laughable.