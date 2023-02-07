Joey Goodman’s election to the Oklahoma Journalism Hall of Fame is long overdue and very much deserved. Despite the downsizing of the Sports department at our local paper, Joey continues to provide very comprehensive coverage of local sports with a personal touch that is rarely seen in today’s sports journalism world.
I always enjoy the profiles of the senior football players from this area. Those stories are also exciting for the players and their families, and provide recognition for many young gridders who are at the end of their football days. These stories would never be published in large metropolitan newspapers but Joey takes the time to interview each senior player and provide readers with a glimpse into the lives of our Friday night heroes.